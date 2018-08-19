Share story

By
The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman accused of stealing a donation jar collecting money for the family of a slain 7-year-old girl has a lengthy criminal past.

Local news outlets in Jacksonville reported that 46-year-old Tammy Wynnell Crews appeared Sunday in court on a grand theft charge. A judge who set bond at $10,000. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has a lawyer.

Records show Crews has been arrested 12 previous times and has multiple drug and prostitution convictions.

Investigators say the jar containing about $600 was taken from a restaurant near the site where Heidy Rivas Villanueva was killed on Aug. 11 in gun crossfire. The donations were intended to help with funeral expenses.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Three people have been arrested on murder and other charges stemming from the killing.

The Associated Press