CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Complaints filed with a West Virginia state agency say assisted living ResCare Agency facilities are struggling with staff shortages, causing problems such as missed doctors’ appointments and incorrectly administered medication.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports nine substantiated complaints filed with the state Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification since last year lay out the problems due to staff shortages. One says a lack of supervision allowed a patient to run away. Another says patients are commonly told their doctors appointments have been “cancelled due to staffing issues.”

The state agency confirmed 32 ResCare facility complaints from 2012 to 2016. Some also included allegations of neglect and sexual abuse.

The legal director of Disability Rights of West Virginia, Jeremiah Underhill, says low pay may be to blame.

