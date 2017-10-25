DENVER — One member of a small group living on a Colorado farm where two girls were found dead told authorities that a woman acting as a “spiritual leader” ordered the children kept in a car without food or water for days.
That’s according to court records a judge unsealed at the request of KOTO Community Radio and the Telluride Daily Planet.
Madani Ceus, the woman described by group members as a spiritual leader, faces murder charges along with Nashika Bramble, the girls’ mother. Three people face other charges in the girls’ deaths.
Police have said the girls were 8 and 10 years old. Their bodies were found in mid-September on the farm outside Norwood, about 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) west of the ski resort town of Telluride.
