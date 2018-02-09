PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court records indicate the Aloha woman who was found dead in a vehicle last month was killed five days before her body was located west of Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that authorities found 28-year-old Sara Zghoul (ZAH-gool) dismembered inside two suitcases in the trunk of a BMW on Jan. 25.

The Indictment filed Thursday against 35-year-old Jeremiah Johnston accuses him of killing Zghoul on Jan. 20.

Johnston has pleaded not guilty to murder and abuse of a corpse. He remains in Washington County Jail without bail.

Washington County sheriff’s officials say they learned of the death after receiving a tip about a body in a car.

Court records indicate the car was parked near where Johnston had been living, his mother’s house.

