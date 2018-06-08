Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Court documents say a double shooting in Virginia that left two men injured started with an argument over the NBA playoffs.

A probable cause summary filed in court says three men had been standing outside May 28 when two men began arguing over the basketball playoffs.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that 22-year-old JaJuan Wells is accused of shooting Melvin and TayQuon Edwards. Police said they were expected to recover.

Court documents say a woman yelled from her upstairs apartment window, and Wells pointed the gun at her and fired.

Wells was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempted malicious wounding and numerous related gun counts. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

