The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan court records show a convicted sex offender was granted joint legal custody of a child born to a woman who says he raped her when she was 12.

Sanilac County prosecutors said Tuesday the paternity issue arose when the 21-year-old mother requested state assistance for her 8-year-old son.

A judge ruled the woman had sole physical custody but granted joint legal custody to 27-year-old Christopher Mirasolo, who was ordered to pay child support. In Michigan, joint legal custody enables both parents to share decision-making authority about a child’s welfare.

Mirasolo’s attorney says Mirasolo didn’t initiate the proceedings.

The woman’s lawyer tells the Detroit News that Mirasolo was jailed after pleading guilty to attempted criminal sexual conduct in the woman’s 2008 case. He spent time in prison for a 2010 sexual conduct conviction.

It’s unclear if prosecutors knew of that history during the state assistance and paternity case.

The Associated Press