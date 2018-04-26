DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Newly released records are raising questions about the planned $17 million move of an Iowa agency that was led by an official abruptly fired by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The Des Moines Register reports that former Iowa Finance Authority Director Dave Jamison requested in February to relocate the authority from state-owned offices to a long-term lease in another building. Jamison had said the current building was in poor condition and unable to meet long-term needs.

Records indicate the state Executive Council wasn’t informed that a third-party recommended the agency stay put, which would save about $6 million.

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reviewing if the council has the authority to rescind its decision.

Reynolds fired Jamison in March for “credible allegations of sexual harassment.” Jamison didn’t return the newspaper’s requests for comment.

