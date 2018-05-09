MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Newly released court records indicate that a Rhode Island police lieutenant is under investigation for allegedly lying to help his girlfriend get public housing when she wasn’t eligible, and for allegedly altering or deleting police records.

The Newport Daily News reports that Middletown Lt. Richard Gamache has been suspended without pay. He had been suspended with pay since October when he was charged with domestic assault. That charge was dropped when his girlfriend declined to testify against him.

Court records allege Gamache improperly used police letterhead to tell the Newport Housing Authority his girlfriend was in imminent danger as a confidential drug informant and needed a place to stay. Police say she was not an informant.

Gamache, free on $10,000 bail, has not responded to several requests for comment. His attorney wasn’t available.

Information from: The Newport Daily News.