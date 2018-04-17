TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who’s being held in her infant son’s death allegedly removed his feeding tube days before he died from severe dehydration.

Court documents allege doctors told 38-year-old Tabetha Smith on March 7 to replace her son’s feeding tube, and said she shouldn’t have removed it.

An autopsy found the child died March 12 from severe dehydration.

Smith remains jailed on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The Terre Haute woman is expected to be formally charged Thursday and it’s unclear if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The Tribune-Star reports Smith’s son was born with Down syndrome and various health issues. He was released from an Indianapolis children’s hospital with a feeding tube that Smith allegedly later removed.

