MIAMI (AP) — Federal court records show a Florida man is facing terrorism-related charges stemming from a purported plot to bomb a Miami-area shopping mall.

The records show 53-year-old Vicente Adolfo Solano will appear before a judge Monday afternoon on a weapons of mass destruction charge. A federal law enforcement officer speaking on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that the plot allegedly targeted the Dolphin Mall west of Miami. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because court records have been sealed.

The Miami U.S. attorney’s office planned to release more about the case later Monday. The FBI had no comment.

It was unclear if Solano had any ties to international terrorism.