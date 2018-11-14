CARY, N.C. (AP) — Court records say the FBI met with a North Carolina man days before he was accused of threatening a synagogue this month.
The News & Observer reports court documents say 20-year-old William Josephus Warden told agents “Jews are running the country on the backs of the working class white male.” He also said Jews should be eliminated and he was part of an area anti-Semitic group. He’s charged with ethnic intimidation.
Records say Cary police learned of Warden last month when an investigation connected him to a batch of “Aryan Youth” flyers. A detective and agent then met with Warden, whose mother is a judge and says he suffers with a mental illness.
The records say the detective had a “well-founded concern” that Warden may commit an act of violence.
___
Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com