OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has accused the former executive director of the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System of filing false travel reimbursement claims.

Oklahoma County court records indicate charges were filed Tuesday against 61-year-old Steven Snyder. The records don’t indicate whether Snyder is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Snyder is accused of six counts of filing false claims against the state and one count of violating the Computer Crimes Act. Authorities say Snyder’s travel reimbursement claims indicate he was reimbursed for personal trips and vacations while OPPRS executive director, including personal trips to California and an extended vacation to Europe.

Snyder was fired in March as director of the agency that manages $2.5 billion in pension funds for municipal police officers.