PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A state ethics commission has released records that contradict testimony made by players in a drive to bring a casino to southern Maine.

Voters are going to the polls on Nov. 7 to decide if entrepreneur Shawn Scott can run a casino somewhere in York County. The Portland Press Herald reports the records show Scott and his business partners were fronting cash and making decisions for the drive to get the question on the ballot.

Scott’s sister, Lisa Scott, formed a committee called Horseracing Job Fairness to launch the campaign. She and the committee’s treasurer gave conflicting accounts to the ethics commission on Tuesday about Shawn Scott’s role.

The ethics commission is expected to meet on Friday to set fines for Horseracing Job Fairness for violating state campaign finance laws.