RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond residents will get a chance to talk about Richmond, race and healing in audio recordings that will be woven into an orchestral arrangement.

“Richmond: 7 to 7” is a project commissioned by the Institute of Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University and the Richmond Symphony, with support from Sound Arts Richmond.

Artist Paul Rucker and local sound artist Vaughn Garland will be at Brown’s Island Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to collect audio submissions from passersby.

Rucker will then incorporate the submissions into a musical arrangement to be performed at the June 9 Festival of the River.

Rucker’s work focuses on the narratives and history of racism in the United States.