ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An unsettled weather system that dumped record rainfall on Elko Thursday is expected to continue to bring a series of rain showers and thunderstorms to northeast Nevada through the weekend.
The National Weather Service said Friday that .41 inch (11 millimeters) of rain was recorded at the Elko Airport the day before, breaking the old record of .39 (10 millimeters) set on May 17, 1987.
The service says more than an inch of hail (25 millimeters) also was reported Thursday in Elko County near Spring Creek — some of it as large as a half dollar.
The strongest storms are expected Friday afternoon and night, but a hazardous weather advisory continues through the weekend in parts of Lander, Humboldt, Elko, Eureka and Nye counties.
