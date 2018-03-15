OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The record number of deaths in Oklahoma this flu season increased by 10 during the past week.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Thursday that 238 people have died due to the flu since Sept. 1, up from 228 a week ago.
The agency says a record number of more than 4,400 residents have been hospitalized with the illness.
The number of deaths and hospitalizations surpass any flu season in Oklahoma since the department began tracking the illness in 2009. The previous record of 130 deaths was set last year.
The department reports the greatest number of flu-related deaths, 167, is among people aged 65 or older.