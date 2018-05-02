LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The record number of deaths due to the flu in Arkansas during the current season has increased by three to now stand at 222.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Tuesday that the number includes 217 deaths of adults and five deaths of those 18 or younger.

The department also says about 850 people have been hospitalized due to the illness.

The previous record of 110 flu-related deaths was set during the 2014-2015 flu season. The department began tracking the deaths in 2000.

The health department notes that it receives reports on only a portion of flu cases and believes many more people have actually been affected by the illness.