SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City has tied the heat record for Thanksgiving as the unusually warm holiday week continues.
The National Weather Service said Thursday that the high of 65 degrees matches the record set on Thanksgiving 1910.
That marks two consecutive record-setting days. On Wednesday, the high of 68 degrees broke a record for that date set in 1926
The National Weather Service said it is expected to stay relatively warm through the weekend with temperatures expected to be 15-20 degrees above normal throughout the state.
Utah also experienced record-setting heat this summer.