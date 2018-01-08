POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — The record-cold temperatures late last week resulted in a New York state utility setting a record for natural gas use.

Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. said customers in the eight eastern New York counties it serves used a record amount of natural gas last Friday. Then customers broke that day-old record on Saturday by using 141,183 thousand cubic feet of gas.

Temperatures around New York state stayed below zero late last week with wind chill values in the minus teens and twenties.