CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada transportation officials say flooding is a possibility around a lake south of Reno.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese tells the Nevada Appeal in Carson City that recent rains have raised the level of Washoe Lake.

Department engineers say flooding isn’t an immediate concern but a heavy winter could lead to waters reaching U.S. 395.

The freeway connects Reno and Carson City.

Ragonese said Friday while last winter was the wettest on record, it didn’t flood the road. But Washoe Lake started out much lower than it is currently.

Engineers and maintenance crews will monitor lake levels closely.

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com