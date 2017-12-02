CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada transportation officials say flooding is a possibility around a lake south of Reno.
Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese tells the Nevada Appeal in Carson City that recent rains have raised the level of Washoe Lake.
Department engineers say flooding isn’t an immediate concern but a heavy winter could lead to waters reaching U.S. 395.
The freeway connects Reno and Carson City.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
Ragonese said Friday while last winter was the wettest on record, it didn’t flood the road. But Washoe Lake started out much lower than it is currently.
Engineers and maintenance crews will monitor lake levels closely.
___
Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com