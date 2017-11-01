COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A court-appointed receiver is asking an Ohio judge to approve the sale of $30 million in gold recovered from a shipwreck off the Carolina coast to pay off claims from creditors and investors.

The Dispatch reports receiver Ira Kane filed the motion Oct. 24 for the sale of gold dust, coins and bullion recovered in 2014 from the SS Central America.

The gold is not the same haul from the 1988 dive by treasure hunter Thomas “Tommy” Thompson. He has been jailed since December 2015 on contempt after refusing to answer questions about 500 missing gold coins.

Kane’s attorney says if the sale is approved, it would be the first time since the original dive that investors could get some of their money back.

___

