SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Josh Newman called out his Republican colleagues for what he views as an abuse of the recall process after voters removed him from office in a campaign organized by conservative talk-radio hosts.

Newman said in a defiant goodbye speech Monday that Republican senators stood by silently while loopholes in the recall process were used to remove him from office.

Newman, of Fullerton, was narrowly elected in 2016 in a district that had historically elected Republicans. Southern California radio hosts targeted him for recall after he backed successful legislation to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees. Their victory denies Senate Democrats a supermajority.

Newman says he doesn’t regret the gas-tax vote.

California Republican Party spokesman Matt Fleming says recall is an inherently ugly process but it was not abused.