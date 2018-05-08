ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A reconstructed section of the Atlantic City Boardwalk has reopened to the public.
The Press of Atlantic City reports the Inlet section opened to foot and bicycle traffic last Friday. The section is part of a $50 million project to connect the boardwalk from Ventnor to Gardner’s Basin.
Work on the section began in fall 2015 and ended last month. The boardwalk is now continuous from Ventnor to the Flagship Resort.
Democratic Mayor Frank Gilliam says the city will review its capital improvement budget before starting a new project.
The city will officially celebrate the Inlet’s opening during a ceremony May 25.
Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com