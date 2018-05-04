SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A vehicle belonging to Indian troops ran over and killed a man in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Saturday as protesters clashed with government forces, residents said.

Anti-India protests and clashes followed fighting at several places that erupted as troops cordoned off a neighborhood in Srinagar on a tip that militants were hiding there, police said.

As the trapped rebels and government troops traded gunfire, hundreds of residents in solidarity with the rebels tried to march to the gunbattle site and threw rocks at the troops in order to help the militants escape. They chanted pro-rebel slogans such as “Go India, go back” and “We want freedom.”

Police and paramilitary soldiers fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to stop the protesters. At least two protesters were injured.

Police said they were investigating the death of the man, who succumbed to injuries at a hospital after a vehicle of Indian troops ran over him during the protests.

At least two soldiers and a police officer were also reported injured.

In recent years, Kashmiris, mainly youths, have displayed open solidarity with rebels and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during military operations. Last year, at least 29 civilians were killed and hundreds wounded during such clashes.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding Indian-controlled Kashmir be made part of Pakistan or become an independent country. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.