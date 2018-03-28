BENI, Congo (AP) — Officials in Congo say at least 10 people are dead and 10 others are missing after rebels attacked outlying areas of the eastern city of Beni overnight.
Deputy Mayor Muhindo Bakwanamaha Modeste said Wednesday that Allied Democratic Forces rebels carried out the attack. He called on the population to remain calm.
Residents have blocked roads used by United Nations peacekeepers and the Congolese army, angry that the rebels are able to continue attacks in the region.
The ADF rebels have killed more than 1,500 people in the Beni region since October 2014. The rebels formed in the 1990s, eventually relocating from neighboring Uganda to Congo.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- The courts say the Parkland kids' agenda is largely compatible with the Second Amendment
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Congo’s army has captured dozens of the rebels, including a dozen who were sentenced to death.