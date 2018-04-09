NEW YORK (AP) — “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kenya Moore is having a baby.

The 47-year-old revealed the pregnancy Sunday during the show’s reunion on Bravo.

Moore said she and her husband will “definitely be welcoming a boy or a girl” late this year. She said she’s still very nervous.

Asked if she wanted a boy or a girl, Moore said she just wants a healthy baby.

The former Miss USA married New York restaurateur Marc Daly on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia in June 2017.