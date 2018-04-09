NEW YORK (AP) — “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kenya Moore is having a baby.
The 47-year-old revealed the pregnancy Sunday during the show’s reunion on Bravo.
Moore said she and her husband will “definitely be welcoming a boy or a girl” late this year. She said she’s still very nervous.
Asked if she wanted a boy or a girl, Moore said she just wants a healthy baby.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
The former Miss USA married New York restaurateur Marc Daly on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia in June 2017.