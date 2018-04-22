ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (AP) — Eighteen dogs have been surrendered by an owner in Madison County.

One dog was later euthanized. Two sheriff’s deputies were checked by doctors after being exposed to awful odors Saturday at the home in Alexandria, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The dogs were described as Shih Tzus and rat terrier mixes. They appeared to have been fed but weren’t groomed. The house was a mess, with urine, feces and mold.

Maleah Stringer, director of the Animal Protection League, says “you know it’s going to be real bad” when urine odor is detected from the driveway. She hopes the remaining 17 dogs can be adopted.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says he’ll recommend charges against the owner.