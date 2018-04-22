ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (AP) — Eighteen dogs have been surrendered by an owner in Madison County.
One dog was later euthanized. Two sheriff’s deputies were checked by doctors after being exposed to awful odors Saturday at the home in Alexandria, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
The dogs were described as Shih Tzus and rat terrier mixes. They appeared to have been fed but weren’t groomed. The house was a mess, with urine, feces and mold.
Maleah Stringer, director of the Animal Protection League, says “you know it’s going to be real bad” when urine odor is detected from the driveway. She hopes the remaining 17 dogs can be adopted.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from ‘Austin Powers’ films, has died
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says he’ll recommend charges against the owner.