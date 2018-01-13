READSBORO, Vt. (AP) — Readsboro is gearing up to host the ninth annual Hoot – Toot & Whistle Snowshoe Race and Hike next weekend.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the snowshoe race is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 20 on the Catamount Trail. There is a $15 entry fee for participants who are between the ages of 18 and 65. Dion Snowshoes is sponsoring the event as part of the WMAC/Dion Snowshoe Series.

The snowshoe trek is named after the Hoosac Tunnel & Wilmington Railroad which was known as the Hoot – Toot and Whistle.

Free chili will be served to participants at the end of the race at the Readsboro Central School. Race organizers will collect donations. Proceeds benefit the Bullock Building Restoration Project.

