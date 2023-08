Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The indictment includes charges of conspiring to defraud the U.S., conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, and violating a post-Civil War Reconstruction Era civil rights statute that makes it a crime to conspire to violate rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution — in this case, the right to vote.

Read the indictment: