LONDON — Tributes and condolences poured in from Britain and around the globe Friday as news spread of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who spent more than 70 years on the world stage, by the side of his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.

The official website of Buckingham Palace went dark but for a portrait of and brief requiem for Philip, the father of Prince Charles, heir to the throne. Outside the palace gates, people left flowers and flags. Britain’s Parliament lowered its flags to half-staff.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that Philip had “helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” and later said he had canceled plans to have a pint of beer on Monday — which he had scheduled as pubs reopened amid the coronavirus crisis.

Philip left a hospital last month after weeks of being treated for a heart condition and died at home in Windsor Castle on Friday, according to the palace. He was 99.

Within moments of the announcement of his death, thousands of people took to social media to honor or share pointed views on the legacy of the prince, who would have turned 100 in June.

Here are some of the tributes from around the world.

— — –

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent her condolences to the royal family, saying that Philip had maintained a long association with Scotland and had made a “massive contribution” to public life.

Advertising

In Wales, political campaigning for next month’s general election was halted. Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, said the duke “served the crown with selfless devotion and generosity of spirit.”

First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, said Philip had achieved a “profound and positive impact” on younger generations.

Many other lawmakers described the duke as an extraordinary character.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer called the queen and prince’s marriage a “symbol of strength,” adding that “it was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, paid tribute to Philip’s charitable work and extended his sympathies to the royal family. “There’s no doubt that the legacy of The Duke of Edinburgh’s positive impact on London, Britain and the lives of so many will live on for many years to come,” he said in a statement.

“I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh,” wrote Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Church of England.

The Russian Embassy in the U.K. tweeted that Philip was the “great-great-grandson of Russian Emperor Nicholas I,” and that he would be mourned by many Russians.

Advertising

— — –

The British royal family’s responsibilities are not limited to the U.K. Queen Elizabeth leads the Commonwealth of Nations, an association of 54 countries, largely former British colonies, 16 of which acknowledge her mostly symbolic role as head of state. Reactions to Philip’s death were particularly strong across the Commonwealth.

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said the duke would be “fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary award,” while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement that he “embodied a generation we will never see again.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered his respects. Prince Philip “had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives,” he said.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau described him as “a man of great service to others,” adding that the duke had “maintained a special relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces.”

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, paid tribute to Philip’s “role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations.”

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Philip was “indeed a friend to Jamaica,” who had supported the countries efforts to develop its education system.

Advertising

Kenya’s President, Uhuru Kenyatta, joined world leaders in paying tribute, calling the duke a “towering symbol of family values.”

“Certainly, we mourn a great man who cherished and worked for peaceful coexistence of the human race,” Kenyatta said.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka, offered his sympathies to the royal family, writing on Twitter that the duke’s career and community service would always be remembered.

— — –

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said they would keep the family “in their hearts,” adding that the duke’s legacy “will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped.”

former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle described the duke as “kind and warm, with a sharp wit and unfailing good humor.” In their statement they described their first meeting with him and the queen, recalling how at ease they felt in the company of the two most senior royals.

“At the Queen’s side or trailing the customary two steps behind, Prince Philip showed the world what it meant to be a supportive husband to a powerful woman. Yet he also found a way to lead without demanding the spotlight,” they wrote.

Sponsored

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi offered her sympathies on behalf of the U.S. Congress, adding that many people would be mourning the family’s loss.

45th President Donald Trump and wife Melania, said the loss of the duke was an “irreplaceable” one for Britain, adding that he “embodied the noble soul and proud spirit of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said the duke lived an “exemplary life defined by bravery,” while Germany’s Angela Merkel, said the duke’s “friendship with Germany, straightforwardness and sense of duty” would not be forgotten.

“I share the sorrow of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom,” wrote Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.