FISHKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Revolutionary War re-enactors plan to symbolically guard a historic Hudson Valley site where preservationists say the graves of Continental Army soldiers are threatened by development.

The Friends of the Fishkill Supply Depot say the re-enactors with the 5th New York Regiment will spend Saturday marching around private property along Route 9 in the Dutchess County town of Fishkill.

The site was part of a complex known as the Fishkill Supply Depot, Gen. George Washington’s principal supply depot during the American Revolution. The group says the parcel contains a cemetery where hundreds of soldiers are believed to be buried.

A developer who owns the parcel wants to build a hotel, restaurant and shops on the property. The businessman says the burial ground would be preserved as part of the project.