SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A re-enactment of the raising of the nation’s first flag in a Boston suburb has been postponed because of freezing cold weather.

The annual ceremony in Somerville was set for Monday, but has been postponed to March 4.

The festivities commemorate the raising of the “Grand Union Flag” atop Prospect Hill on New Year’s Day in 1776.

This year’s event was to include a procession led by a re-enactor portraying George Washington, then a ceremony at Prospect Hill Park.

The hill was a key fortification for the Continental Army in its siege of Boston during the American Revolution.

The flag, also known as the “Continental Colors,” featured 13 red and white stripes and a British “Union Jack” flag in the corner where the 50 stars are now on today’s flag.