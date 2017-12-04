CHICAGO (AP) — The Ravinia Festival has cut all ties with famed conductor James Levine amid the allegations of sexual abuse that prompted the Metropolitan Opera to suspend him.

The Chicago Tribune reports the 74-year-old Levine was music director for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s summer residencies at the music venue north of Chicago from 1973 to 1993 and was to have begun a five-year term next summer as conductor laureate. The position was created for him.

The announcement follows a New York Times report about a man who alleged Levine sexually abused him in Illinois when he was 16. The paper reported that a detective from the police department in the community of Lake Forest — which is near Ravinia in Highland Park — contacted the Metropolitan Opera last year about the allegations.