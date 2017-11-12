SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner and First Lady Diana Rauner are trying to make sure that members of the military who are serving around the world receive holiday cards from people throughout Illinois.

In a news release, the first lady is announcing the 2017 Holiday Card Driver for the Military. She says that a card can remind service members that people back home are thinking about them.

The Rauners ask that the holiday cards be sent to the United Service Organizations (USO) of Illinois so the USO can deliver them to military members.

The cards should be sent to the USO of Illinois — Cards for Heroes. The address is 333 South Wabash Avenue, 16th floor. Chicago, Illinois, 60604.

Organizers ask that the cards be mailed by Nov. 20.