SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner’s point person on the Legionnaires’ disease crisis at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy is making $20,000 a month.

Michael Hoffman is senior adviser to the Republican governor with oversight of Quincy remediation. Hoffman told a joint hearing of the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees Thursday that he is paid by the CMS budget.

Thirteen people have died from the pneumonia-like malady at Quincy since 2015 because of tainted water.

The 40-year-old Hoffman was the $142,000 director of Rauner’s Department of Central Management Services before tabbed for the new job March 2.

A new CMS director is in place.

State records indicate Hoffman’s salary comes from the facilities management fund. Its purpose is for CMS to collect rent from other state agencies using buildings CMS maintains.