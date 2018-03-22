SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner is seeking “common ground” with Republicans on divisive issues after barely surviving an insurgent challenge in Tuesday’s election.

Rauner says his 19,000-vote victory over state Rep. Jeanne Ives in the GOP primary has confirmed for him the need to “bridge the divides.”

He told reporters after a campaign kickoff at a Springfield sign-making company that focusing on “what unites us” is key to victory. That includes lowering property and income taxes and imposing political term limits.

He says Democratic nominee J.B. Pritzker is in cahoots with Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan. Rauner says nemesis Madigan is part of a “Mafia protection racket” by getting rich off of legal work reducing property tax assessments. Madigan has said he follows the law and strict ethical standards.