SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner and state lawmakers have debuted the first cans of the official Illinois Bicentennial craft beer.

Hand of Fate Brewing Company of Petersburg won a craft beer contest for the opportunity to create the special brew for the state’s 200th birthday.

“1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale” is now available at most Binny’s, Jewel-Osco’s, HyVee’s and other retailers across the state.

State Rep. Tim Butler is a member of the bicentennial commission. He says “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our state’s Bicentennial than with a craft beer that is made in Illinois by a local business with local ingredients.”

Hand of Fate Brewing Co. owner Mike Allison says it’s “a dream come true for my family and my employees.”