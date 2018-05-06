SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state of Illinois is recognizing the important role crossing guards have in keeping kids safe.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has declared Monday to be Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in Illinois.
Transportation Department Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says crossing guards’ job is particularly vital as the weather gets warmer, and more children are walking and biking to school.
He says the guards help students learn safe habits, such as looking both ways before crossing a street. They also serve as a warning to motorists to slow down in a school zones when kids are present.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Georgia mom pleads guilty to selling kids for sex
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
- Hawaii braces for long upheaval as erupting Kilauea boils VIEW