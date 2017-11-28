CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner says improved detection and better scrutiny of packages in the mail will reduce the spread of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

The Republican toured the Chicago International Mailing Facility on Tuesday with Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti (san-gwhin-NEH’-tee). Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz also attended.

Sanguinetti is co-chairwoman of Rauner’s Opioid Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force created in September. She says a key to ending the opioid crisis are the tools the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are using in places such as Chicago.

Customs officials seized 82 fentanyl shipments at the Chicago station last year. It’s the next-to-highest number after New York. Nearly 90 percent of the packages seized in Chicago were from Hong Kong and China.