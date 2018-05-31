PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent figures show fewer Oregon children in their first year of school are getting vaccinated.

The Oregon Health Authority says 7.5 percent of Oregon kindergarten-aged students this year turned in nonmedical exemption forms, meaning they did not receive at least one of the state’s required immunizations.

The rate was 6.5 percent last year, 6.2 in 2016 and 5.8 in 2015.

The Oregon Health Authority released the information Tuesday, but noted that the upshot is the vast majority of children in the state are immunized.

Oregon requires students to be vaccinated against diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella and hepatitis.