Researchers emphasized the seriousness of even one case of animal-to-people infection in densely populated areas.

HONG KONG — A man in Hong Kong has been found to have a strain of hepatitis E that had only been seen previously in rats, researchers said Friday.

While rats have passed on several other illnesses to people, this was the first discovery in humans of the rat variation of hepatitis E, a liver disease. Researchers at the University of Hong Kong identified the infection in September 2017 in a 56-year-old man who had received a liver transplant the previous May.

He was cured of the disease in March, after which researchers verified their findings before announcing the case.

Dr. Yuen Kwok-yung, chairman of the infectious-diseases section of the microbiology department at the University of Hong Kong, called the case “a wake-up call.”

Dr. Siddharth Sridhar, a clinical assistant professor in the university’s department of microbiology, said it suggested Hong Kong needed to work harder on rodent control, as the city did during the SARS epidemic of 2003 and 2004.

In densely populated areas like Hong Kong, “infections that jump from animals to humans must be taken very seriously,” Sridhar said. “For these kinds of rare infections, unusual infections, even one case is enough to make public health authorities and researchers very alert about the implications of the disease. One is all it takes.”

Although the patient had received a liver transplant, researchers ruled out infection from his blood and organ donors, who tested negative for the disease. The researchers instead highlighted rat droppings, piles of uncovered garbage and open passageways near the patient’s home as major risk factors. The researchers said routine hepatitis E testing would have failed to identify the strain, which is significantly different from the one that typically infects humans.

When they tested rodent samples that health officials had collected in his neighborhood in recent years, they found hepatitis E in at least one rat.

It is not unusual for diseases to pass between animals and humans; the Ebola virus most likely originated in an infected animal, for one. But scientists have struggled to measure the threat from rats and how they spread diseases.

The World Health Organization estimates the human variation of hepatitis E infects 20 million people each year. About 44,000 people died from it in 2015.