Alaska Airlines released a statement calling the stowaway rodent a rat, saying it was spotted as passengers were boarding the plane around 8:30 a.m.

OAKLAND, Calif. — A rat discovered in the cockpit of an Alaska Airlines flight at Oakland International Airport on Tuesday grounded the aircraft and left passengers scrambling for alternative travel plans.

Flight 915 was scheduled to depart Oakland at 9:15 a.m. local time for Portland, however the 110 passengers were pulled off the plane due to the rodent problem, said airport spokeswoman Keonnis Taylor.

“An Alaska Airlines aircraft departing Oakland International Airport was canceled today due to reports of a mouse in the cockpit of the aircraft,” Taylor said in an email. “The flight’s 110 passengers are being accommodated as appropriate by Alaska Airlines flights from San Francisco and San Jose airports.”

“That’s when a rat was spotted jumping from the jet way to inside the aircraft,” the airline said in an email. “Any passengers onboard the aircraft were deplaned.”

Most passengers found new flights Tuesday, with some having to wait until Wednesday morning.

“The plane is currently out of service,” Alaska Airlines said. “It will be returned to operations once it’s certified rodent-free by a professional exterminator. The aircraft will also be thoroughly inspected to ensure no damage has been done.”