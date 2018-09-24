SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A rash of heroin overdoses in Springfield over the weekend is raising alarm among police.
The Register Guard reports Monday that authorities believe a much purer form of heroin, or heroin mixed with fentanyl, is showing up on local streets, and taking heroin users who expect a weaker dose by surprise.
Police officers successfully used Narcan, a medication that can reverse a life-threatening overdose, in four cases on Saturday. A fifth person was dropped off outside an emergency room and received Narcan intravenously.
Lt. Scott McKee says the volume of overdoses is disturbing and police are urging caution for heroin users.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- She moved to the opposite coast, but past catches up to Kavanaugh accuser
- As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges VIEW
- Democrats know of second Kavanaugh accuser, New Yorker magazine reports
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- New accusation rocks Kavanaugh nomination; Trump stands firm VIEW
He says he hasn’t seen a cluster of back-to-back overdoses like this in Springfield before.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com