CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago newspaper has rediscovered a rarely seen 8-minute video taken from a dirigible airship in 1914 that shows the city from the air.

The Chicago Tribune reports the film was taken from Roy Knabenshue’s dirigible airship “White City.” The video shows high-rise buildings downtown, rail yards, swimmers at a Lake Michigan beach on the South Side and a building that’s now the Museum of Science of Industry. Many Chicago landmarks, like Soldier Field and the Buckingham Fountain, are missing because they weren’t built yet.

The newspaper reports it contacted the National Archives to obtain a copy of the video after learning about its existence from former Chicago harbormaster and author R.J. Nelson.

The newspaper cites Knabenshue’s unpublished autobiography as saying he donated the video to the archives in 1943.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com