BEIRUT (AP) — A police raid against unlicensed street vendors in Beirut’s southern suburbs has caused a rare public expression of anger in a stronghold of the militant Hezbollah group.
The raid early Wednesday in the Hay el-Sellom neighborhood was carried out by internal security forces, which used bulldozers to take down shacks where vendors mainly sold coffee and mobile phones.
Dozens of angry residents poured into the streets, burning tires and blocking some roads to prevent the police from approaching their properties.
The protest turned against Hezbollah, which had promoted the campaign against violators. In an usual move, some took their grievances to live TV, demanding compensation from Hezbollah and even cursing the group’s head, Hassan Nasrallah.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- Proposed study would consider tolling downtown Seattle streets to reduce congestion
- Have Seahawks made a permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweet seems to say so
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Boeing’s Machinists and robots start building first 777X, but challenges remain
Public displays of anger against the Shiite group in Lebanon are rare.