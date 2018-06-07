BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish environmental authorities say they have captured a rare lynx in Catalonia, three years after it was released in Portugal. Litio, a four-year-old Iberian lynx, had been spotted on the outskirts of Barcelona on May 29.
Officials said Wednesday in a statement that the lynx was captured Tuesday by local fauna and flora authorities along with members of a European animal conservation project.
Local authorities said, the Iberian lynx, critically endangered species, had not been seen in Catalonia since the early 20th century.
Litio was born in captivity and released into the wild in Portugal’s Vale do Guadiana natural park in 2015, with a GPS tracking collar that soon stopped working.
In good health, the feline has been released back into the wild in Andalusia with a new tracking collar.