SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A rare military document written by Alexander Hamilton near the end of the Revolutionary War will be available for purchase in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Bee reports the letter, written by one of the Founding Fathers of the United States and the first secretary of the treasury, will be among the highlights of “Weapons & War: Objects of Heroism and Tragedy,” an auction Wednesday featuring more than 300 items spanning the Revolutionary War to World War II.

Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, penned the letter in 1782. Auctioneer Brian Witherell says the letter was found in a schoolhouse in New England, then passed down through a family. Two heirs of the document live in Sacramento.

The live auction starts at 10 a.m. at Witherell’s Auction House.

