CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A pair of rare Civil War cannons has been returned to the mansion of the Rhode Island governor.
Officials from Cranston and the Rhode Island National Guard are gathering Tuesday at the Sprague Mansion in Cranston to mark the return.
The National Guard took the cannons from the mansion in April for an inspection. The National Guard and the city then had to negotiate a new agreement for their safekeeping.
Sandra Moyer, president of the Cranston Historical Society, says the cannons help tell the story of former Gov. William Sprague and the Civil War.
The cannons were used to train Rhode Island soldiers after President Abraham Lincoln called for troops in 1861. They’ll be displayed inside the mansion’s carriage house.