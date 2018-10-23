BALTIMORE (AP) — A rising Baltimore rapper who advocated for nonviolence and whose lyrics often reflected the city’s trauma has been shot and killed.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 24-year-old Dominic Grant, known professionally as Nick Breed, was found mortally wounded Sunday night and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The newspaper called him a street rapper with a calm delivery and a melodic side. He collaborated with higher profile Baltimore artists such as YBS Skola and Young Moose.

Baltimore director James Jones helped produce several Nick Breed music videos, and described his friend as “up-and-coming” with a good fan base. His YouTube videos got between 10,000 and 545,000 views.

Last month, the city’s deadliest in more than a year, he tweeted his desire to see the murder rate drop.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com